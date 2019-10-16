Gruesome action for running pairs

Teamwork paid off for Boston Community Runners at Saturday’s Gruesome Twosome event.

In relatively dry conditions, runners had the options of tackling the cross country terrain over a 10k or half marathon distance... but they had to do so as pairs.

Neil Goodwin partnerned Dianne Houghton, Jayne Clements ran with Georgina Lidgard and husband-and-wife teams Graham and Sharon English and Karen and Kevin Hindle all took on the 10k distance at Swallow, in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Simon Pickwell and Peter Mittertreiner ran the half marathon.

The blue skies accompanied the runners around the course and everyone enjoyed the banter this unique run creates.

Runners have to start and finish together, which can sometimes lead to competitors waiting for their partners at the finish line. The Boston entrants managed to stay with their partners and recorded some good times.

Neil and Dianne were the first club runners home in 1:05.28, followed by Graham and Sharon (1:07.40), Jayne and Georgina (1:10.28) and Karen and Kevin (1:11.48).

Simon and Peter covered the off-road half marathon in 2:15.43.

Lincolnshire Showground hosted a Race for Life 10k on Saturday, which was fairly muddy from the rain that had fallen during the week.

Tracy MacDonald, dressed in pink, helped raise funds for Cancer Research.

Tracy covered the distance in a time of 1:05.28.

Martin Tebbs took on the Spires and Steeples Challenge, running the marathon distance from Lincoln to Sleaford on Sunday.

Heavy rainfall made the tracks, trails and ploughed fields tough going while streams had flooded.

Martin finished in a great time of 4:13.00.

The rain was still falling in London too for Boston’s Jayne Wallis and daughter Victoria at the Royal Parks Half Marathon, raising funds for the British Heart Foundation.

They crossed the line in 2:37.28, only a few minutes outside of the time Victoria targeted for her first half in memory of her nan.

Boston Community Runners also attended Peterborough’s Perkins Great Eastern Half and 5k fun run.

Maria Baker ran the 5k distance in 45.02 before the Half Marathon was cancelled following a police incident on the course.