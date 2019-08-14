Gullick is on top at Lady president’s Day

Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’ Section held their Lady President’s Day last Sunday.

Ann Hodgson’s afternoon saw a singles stableford format played, with 28 ladies turning out, plus invited guests.

The winner of the President’s Tray was Ann Gullick with 37 points,

Division One (Silver) was won by Ruth Simpson with 35 points, Yvonne Shaffarczyk the runner-up with 34 points.

Katie Price won Division Two (Bronze) with 33 points and the runner-up was Jane Bratley with 32 points.

Division Three (Bronze) was won by Pam King with 32 points, Janet Read’s 30 points seeing her finish as runner-up.

The best front nine was won by Jacquie Short, and best back nine went to Jean Markham.

Nearest pin for silver players was won by Ruth Simpson on the 14th hole and nearest pin in two on the seventh hole went to guest Julia West.

The two’s competition was won by Yvonne Wright on the 14th hole.

The ladies also held a stableford competition last Wednesday, with Pat Couture the winner with a score of 34 points.

in second place with 32 points was Pam King on a countback from Yvonne Shaffarczyk.

Pictured is Ann Gullick being presented with the trophy by Lady President Ann Hodgson.