‘Gutted’ Wilson not passed fit to ride at Cadwell Park

Despite his best effort in trying to regain his fitness Ben Wilson failed a medical and was deemed unfit to race at his local circuit of Cadwell Park in round eight of the British Supersport championship.

The Kirton racer suffered two broken bones in his leg in a crash at Thruxton two weeks ago and has been having treatment twice a day in the Hyperbaric chamber.

He attended a medical at the circuit on Thursday but unfortunately the medical team decided he was unfit to race.

He said: “Despite pushing myself and trying absolutely everything to be able to be ready to race this weekend, unfortunately I have been deemed unfit to race.

“Totally gutted not to be riding my home circuit, this was the one I was most looking forward to all season.”