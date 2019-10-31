Halloween spectacular from Boston Community Runners

There were ghostly going ons for Boston Community Runners this week.

On Sunday John Burton, Tanya Knight, Neil Goodwin, Lesley Buswell, Jessica Bland and Jo Heron travelled to Worksop for the Halloween Half Marathon that encourages dressing up.

Jo Heron and Jessica Bland.

Established in 1982, the course runs largely through Clumber Park, which provides beautiful scenery.

John and Tanya ran together on the course in their spooky costumes, which got cheers from the crowds.

After an eventful start where a fellow runner tripped and hurt himself, the Boston runners picked him up and took him to a first aid marshal before continuing their run.

Crossing the line in 1:53.28 together they managed to knock three minutes off last year’s time despite their delayed start, earning Tanya a PB.

Neil Goodwin, Lesley Buswelland friends at Worksop. bU3sLAriyoTAccSY7ol4

Jayne Wallis was the next club runner home in 2.13.22, ahead of Neil Goodwin and Lesley Buswell (2:18.20).

Jessica Bland and Jo Heron came home together in 2:45.27.

This time gave Jo a PB time and a target to aim for on her next half marathon.

The other event of the day was the Fen 10, A 10-mile event held in the flatlands around West Walton, near Wisbech.

Jayne Wallis with her medal at Worksop. kx3_Q9n0A9dEar1zX5Er

Six members wore the club’s black and yellow stripes to take part.

The course was very scenic around the country roads.

Dan Clark had another strong run, finishing in the top 50 by crossing the line in 1:07.38.

Clare Teesdale (1:42.13), Sarah Burton (1:49.56), Dawn Cobb (1:49.57), Samantha Cross (1:54.22 PB) and Debbie Petley (2:01.50) also competed.