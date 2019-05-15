Harvey into national semis after switch

Harvey Harmon booked his place in the semi-finals of the national schoolboys boxing championships this weekend.

The Boston ABC youngster met North West, Merseyside and Cheshire champion Thomas Dugdale of the Leigh ABC in Derby.

Not overawed in the slightest, Harmon was on the front foot from the off, advancing forwards, slipping and sliding his way in and unleashing against the taller Dugdale, pushing him backwards.

Hit-and-don’t-be-hit was the order of the day and Harvey executed it very well, using good head movements and good defensive actions to prevent the Wigan boy from catching him with anything substantial.

A busier second round followed and that allowed Dugdale to get a foothold in the contest.

A change in tactics was ordered from the Boston corner with Harvey switching to the southpaw stance.

It was a cunning move that served him well as he was able to outfox and outbox Dugdale, much to the bemusement of his opponent.

It was a bold move that paid off as Harvey won via a split decision and now boxes in the semi-final this weekend in Crawley.