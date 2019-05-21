Harvey misses out on place in national boxing final

Boxer Harvey Harmon missed out on a place in the final of the national championships.

Fighting in Crawley on Saturday afternoon he was drawn to face Frank Middleton of the West Ham Boxing Club in the School Boys National semi-finals of the 43-44.5kg category.

Harvey took centre of the ring at the first bell, a cagey opening minute developed as they both tried to work each other’s styles out.

Boston ABC’s Harvey tried to stop the much taller Londoner to dictate at range - Harvey having his success moving in, mixing from body to head.

The round ended with nothing much in it.

Going into the second, Middleton upped the pace somewhat, which Harvey met with his own aggression.

A clean scoring shot got through in between the crossfire and the referee moved in to administer a standing count against Harvey.

The Boston youngster, unhurt, poured forwards on the signal to box and really took the fight to the West Ham boy.

But again another clean shot got through and the referee intervened to give a count and called a premature end to proceedings.

Harvey now looks forwards to the East Midlands Box Cup at the end of the month.