Highest score of the season for FLL

Freiston, Leake and Leverton posted their highest score of the season as they won at Long Sutton in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Fifties from Usman Ahmed and Abdul Moeed saw Freiston to an impressive 311, before six wickets from Ashok Kumar saw Long Sutton bowled out for 249.

Zeeshan Saeed smashed 44 off 29 balls at the top of the order. His innings meant Freiston were motoring along, scoring 86 in the first 10 overs, although they had lost three wickets.

Sunil Panjwani and Usman Ahmed added 64 for the fourth wicket. Panjwani made a run-a-ball 38, before becoming Burton’s first victim.

Ahmed and Abdul Moeed added 80 for the fifth wicket, with Ahmed moving to his first SLBL Premier Division half century.

When he was bowled for 77, it saw Moeed push on, making 56, his third 50 of the season.

There was still time for Ashok Kumar (27 not out) and Taimur Mian (23 not out) to take Freiston past the 300 mark.

Defending 311, Mian had Barnes bowled, but Long Sutton were able to score 93 off the first 15 overs.

Ahmed had Wright caught in the deep by Mian for 40.

Long Sutton kept scoring at a run a ball with Oldfield and Stanway adding 62 for the third wicket.

Ashok Kumar had Oldfield trapped LBW for 45 in his first over, but Stanway’s belligerent innings kept Long Sutton in the match.

The key moment came when Stanway miscued to long on off the bowling of Kumar to be caught by captain Richard Paul.

Kumar continued to take regular wickets ending with an excellent figures of 6-54.

Two wickets from Abdul Moeed ended the Long Sutton innings on 249, giving Freiston a maximum-point victory.

Tim Norris struck a century as Boston CC Seconds beat Belton Park by 261 runs on Saturday.

His unbeaten 116 was supported by Adeesha Thilanchana (89) and Peter Mitchell (66) as the Mayflower men declared on 303-2.

Dan Fox took five wickets for the loss of 15 runs as the Park were dismissed for 42.

Damian Lawson took three further wickets.

Basement side Graves Park conceded their match at Skegness on Saturday, the hosts awarded 20 points and the Park docked 10.

In the SLBL Division One, Boston Thirds lost at Baston.

Azeem Qadir (14 not out) and Ben Newton (10) top scored as Boston were dismissed for 39.

Baston reached a victorious 41 runs without loss in the 15th over.

Mark Twells struck 69 runs as Revesby beat Fulbeck in the Lincoln and District League Premier Division.

Ben Brown (29 not out), Jamie Lewis (23 not out) and Robert Knight (22) helped the home side reach 195-5 off their 40 overs.

Ten-man Fulbeck were dismissed for 81, Simon May and Michael Ridding both taking wo wickets.

Boston Sunday’s match at home to Sleaford was abandoned due to injury to a visiting team batsman.

The player dislocated his knee and fell on the wicket, unable to move.

At the time Sleaford were on 58-2.

In the Lincoln and District League Division Three, Revesby Seconds lost by seven wickets at Lindum Seconds.

Revesy were dismissed for 106, Paul File’s 42 the top score.

Lindum reached 107-3 within 19 overs.