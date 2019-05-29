Hill claims snooker Town Championship

Think of the biggest names in snooker - world champions Ronnie O¹Sullivan, Steven Hendry, Mark Selby, Peter Ebdon, Graeme Dott, Stuart Bingham and the ‘nearly man¹ Jimmy White - and they¹ve all had their skills honed by the sport¹s legendary coach Del Hill.

But for the big man from Friskney, none of the success and accolades he¹s enjoyed on the world stage compared with the immense feeling of pride he felt when, as President of the Boston and District Snooker League, he handed over the Town Championship trophy to youngest son Tom.

In a thrilling final, rated by most of the large audience at Boston Snooker Centre as probably the best in recent years, Tom emerged a 5-4 winner over Dan Burt.

After romping into a three-frame lead Tom saw his gritty opponent find his touch and whittle away the lead before going ahead 4-3.

With the pressure on, Tom levelled the score before clinching the deciding final frame.

This title win rounded off a tremendous treble in which Tom and his Shodfriars 20 team mates Joe Welsh, Carl Rowe and Darren Christian also won the Super League championship trophy and the Team Knockout cup.