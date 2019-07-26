Hole in one for Goor as the Boston West golfers say goodbye

It is a sad time for the golfers at Boston West, with just a few days to go before the permanent closure of the course... but one member has signed off in style.

The seniors played their last-but-one match at Spalding Golf Club, losing 5.5-2.5 even if the game was a lot closer that the score suggests.

Boston West's seniors at Louth.

Graham Goor, however, managed a hole-in-one at the 196-yard par three, sixth hole.

Hitting a driver with the pin at the back of the green, Graham was hoping his shot hadn’t gone through the green, but was delighted when he realised the ball had landed in the hole.

Seniors captain Les Martin organised his, and the club’s, final away day which was held this year at Louth Golf Club.

It was down to John Wade and Stewart Needham to take the honours on the day with a tie.

With the various players finding new clubs around the area, it is a shame that this friendly group of golfers has had to break up and find pastures new.