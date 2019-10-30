Holstead is officially the number one

Teenager Alfie Holstead has had plenty to celebrate this year.

The 14-year-old competes in the Junior Rods formula at Skegness Stadium, where he has claimed some impressive titles.

Alfie, from Donington, won the English championship, coming from the back of the grid as a superstar grade to claim victory.

As he gained the most overall points this season he also took the Silver Roof title, before adding the Gold Roof title to his collection.

This means he will race as number one next season, always starting as the last car on the grid.

Junior Rods is non-contact but Thomas Cowley High School student Alfie also races in full contact junior bangers, where he was also the Silver Roof points champ.

Alfie has been racing since seven, and in the Junior Rods since 11.