Humber League test for the Gold Tops

After the excessive heat of the previous few days, conditions for Saturday’s Humber League match at Hull were back to normal with lower temperatures and persistent rain.

Boston and District AC were in action at East Yorkshire’s Costello Stadium, where Megan Reid achieved a personal best clearance in the under 15 girls’ high jump (1.27m) and recorded 55.9 secs in the 300m and 3.50m in long jump.

In the under 11 age group, Jack Clark-Atkins recorded 13.3secs in the 80m, leapt 3.51m in long jump and had a go at high jump (97cm).

In the same age group, Issy Reid produced a good result in the vortex throw (19.33m), clocked 14.6 secs in the 80m and recorded 2.95m in long jump.

Mia Clark-Atkins contested events in the under nine age group, recording 3 mins 03 secs for the 600m, 2.32m in long jump and achieved a distance of 8.56m in the vortex throw.

The latest Turnbulls Tommy Clay Track & Field Development Series was more conducive to good athletic performances.

At under nine level, Erin Norton won the ball throw (14.98m) and added a third in standing long jump (1.51m) and a fourth in the 150m (30.9 secs).

Harry Oliver was third in both the 80m (15.2 secs) and the 150m (29.8 secs).

Theo Ward was fourth in the ball throw (9.75m) and also recorded 15.9 secs in the 80m and 31.6 secs in the 150m.

Mia Clark-Atkins secured a second in the ball throw (11.15m) and achieved a pair of fourth places in the 80m (15.8 secs) and standing long jump (1.42m).

In the under 11 age group, Jack Clark-Atkins had a productive evening achieving three first places.

Jack extended his ball throw distance out to an impressive 35.53m, recorded 12.9 secs in the 80m sprint and cleared 1.05m in the high jump.

Finlay Oliver chalked up a trio of seconds in 80m (13.4 secs), ball throw (29.36m) and high jump (1.05m),.

Issy Reid threw 13.44m in the ball throw.

Second across the 600m finish line, Lea Frick recorded 2 mins 28.6 secs and added third places in both the 80m (13.9 secs) and the ball throw (28.56m).

Three Gold Tops contested events in the uder 13 age category.

Eleanor Lyddiatt won the 100m (4.7 secs) and claimed fourth in the shot with a putt of 3.06m.

Lucy Adams won the high jump (1.15m).

Three third places were achieved by Jessica Frick in 100m (15.8 secs), the mixed age 200m (32.6 secs) and the shot (3.81m).

In the under 15 section, Georgia Ward won the shot (6.79m), Megan Reid was fourth with 5.30m and Alex Frick was fifth with 5.25m.

Megan added a second place in high jump (1.25m).

In the older age groups, Colin Pattison continued his return to competitive throwing, recording 7.46m for first place in the veteran shot competition and Emma Penson finished third in the 1,500m (6 mins 47.9 secs).

The next match in the Tommy Clay Track & Field Development series is on August 9, with events for all age groups from under nine boys and girls up to veteran men and women.

It begins at 6.30pm with entries and registration on the night open to club and School athletes from 6pm.