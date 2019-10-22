IBC stun league leaders Enders

Orchard Health Group Division One leaders Eastenders finished on the losing side this week, albeit against a team that is showing good form.

Adrian Field, Mark Whyers and England international Matt Whyers secured two points against IBC’s Alex Seaton, Steve Cornwell and Richard Pearson.

But winning four points for IBC were Dennis Ellis, Richard White and Pete Stringfellow , who won 23-17 against Stuart Moore Louise Catchpole and Paul Flatters.

Carlton Road could have made the gap at the top of the Boston Indoor Bowls League closer but they dropped two points to Holland Fen.

Fenmen’s Brian Boucher was never behind against Les Feary and won 14-12 but replying for the Road, Martin Tomlin triumphed 20-17.

Parthians put in a great performance against third-placed Invaders but had to be happy with just one point.

Invaders recovered well from a losing position with Scott Whyers winning 18-15 and Ian Tebbs finishing level 14-14 against Phil Markham.

A40 claimed four points against Boston Park, thanks to Janet Vinter, Norma Barnes and Arnold Bennett (23-10) covering the reply from Ron Thacker, Alan Davey and Albert Batchelor (22-13).

Jolly Farmers and Punchbowlers shared the rink points but the Farmers won overall 29-27 for the aggregate points.

Bottom teams Red 5 and Breakaways met, Red 5 having the advantage with a win of 33-30, captain Bob Lody making sure of the additional points with a win of 17-10.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Nomads were the only team in the division to pick up all of the points this week.

Matched against Dynamics, Barry Beagles triumphed 15-12 and Derek Smith won 25-17.

Leaders Royal Mail played second-place Poachers.

For the Poachers, Grace Bristow, Bob Tingey and Brian Sansam won an evenly-balanced game 16-10.

Replying for the Mail, skip Keith Sharp had a fairly comfortable evening and triumphed 24-8.

Patriarchs and Cosmos shared the rink points but the higher team Cosmos won the extra points thanks to Jean Thompson (20-11).

Replying for Patriarchs, Robert Goodale won 16-10.

Central won five points against Golfers with an overall success of 31-28.

Brian Hunn won 17-14 and Fred Epton tied with Graham Scarboro 14-14.

Are the Pilgrims faltering? They are predicted to win the Cammacks Division Three by a wide margin, but this week the Fairways held them to a tied 36-36 game.

Pilgrims’ Andrew Limb won 22-8 and, replying for the Fairways, Chris Gill, Pauline Atkin and Heather Scarboro won 28-14.

Bottom side U3 gave Shipmates a tough game.

Ted Vere found Michael Teasdale, Michael Goodeson and Howard Williams in good form and had to win the last two ends played to force a tie 13-13.

Shipmates’ Walter Parker won by five shots to take the extra points.

Amateurs versus Bias saw the higher team Amateurs winning a tight game 4-2 with and overall success of 35-33.

The Saxons came to the green understrength numerically and fell to Vectors on both rinks, the score being 43-23.

Vikings in third spot had a really tough encounter against Hotspurs, winning by just four shots 37-33.