Ilyas and Booth set standard as Freiston LL secure victory at Sleaford

SLBL Premier

Freiston LL 192, Sleaford 2nds 123 - Freiston won by 69 runs.

A half century from Waseem Ilyas and four wickets from Ollie Booth led the way for Freiston, Leake and Leverton CC as they secured an excellent win away to Sleaford Seconds.

Freiston batted first and lost Zeeshan Saeed in the third over for one.

Ilyas joined skipper Richard Paul and the pair added 57 for the second wicket, Ilyas riding his luck at times in the face of disciplined bowling from the home side.

Paul made 25 before he became the first victim for young leg-spinner Lorimer.

Abdul Moeed joined Ilyas and crafted the second-half century partnership of the innings.

Ilyas brought up his individual 50 with a boundary through square leg before he was caught for 51.

From a strong position at 121-2, Freiston stumbled to 142-5 as Lorimer claimed a five-wicket haul.

Ashok Kumar and Taimur Mian struck some lusty blows as they ensured Freiston made a competitive total.

Mian made 17 whilst Kumar was last man out for a well-played 32, as Freiston set the home side 193 to win.

With the ball Freiston stated brilliantly as Mian clean bowled Harbon of the second ball.

Booth then deservedly had Godby well caught by wicketkeeper Zeeshan Saeed.

An enterprising innings from C. Roberts was briefly interrupted by a rain shower, but upon the resumption Booth ended his innings for 35.

Booth then bowled P. Roberts as Freiston were firmly in control.

Tommy Atkinson bowled Bucci for five before Booth picked up his fourth wicket.

Zeeshan Hassan claimed two victims before Ashok Kumar trapped Wing LBW for 19 to complete a fantastic victory for Freiston.

Freiston Seconds recorded their first league victory of the season at home to Belton Park in the SLBL Division Two.

Usman Ahmed made 54 as Freiston posted 123.

They then bowled out the visitors for 89.

On Saturday the Firsts travel to Grantham Seconds and the Seconds are at Uffington (both 1pm).