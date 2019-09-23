Interval hairdryer inspires the Firsts

Midlands 4 East (North)

Boston RFC 41 Cleethorpes 21

Boston Rugby Club earned a 41-21 victory over Cleethorpes in a league and RFU Junior Cup double header.

The scoreline did not reflect the close nature of an encounter where the visitors provided a stern physical test.

Cleethorpes deservedly took the lead after five minutes with a try, adding a penalty minutes later.

It would take Boston until midway through the half before they managed to reduce the arrears, Jaron Cowern outpacing the defence before Matt Bray converted.

A feature of the match was Boston’s indiscipline in the loose, with Cleethorpes’ scrumhalf punishing their errors, to see the hosts enter half time 13-14 behind.

Boston’s remaining points were secured through the boot of Bray via two penalties.

The half time hairdryer treatment from head coach Ashley Coates saw Boston return to score the first of their four tries within five minutes.

Back row Luke Fowler ripped the ball from the Cleethorpes forwards in his own twenty- two to throw a basket ball pass to winger Cowern, who set off and sprinted past the opposition defence to score under the posts.

The conversion by Bray put the home side in front for the first time, 20-14.

Hooker Will Scupham dummied his way over the whitewash before Bray converted again.

Whilst in the ascendency centre Harry Woods scored following a pass from Jamie Jenkins.

A yellow card for Jenkins reduced Boston to 14, allied with a penalty try awarded against Boston for infringements again in the loose.

Second row Mathew Dean settled nerves as he picked up a loose ball in a ruck and sprinted through from outside the twenty-two to seal victory.

Dean and Cowern were men of the match while Bray scored 16 points.

On Saturday Boston entertain Chesterfield (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Hough, Bell, Scupham, Eldin, Dean, Sharp, Fowler, Stokes, Cook, Piggins, Bray, Woods, Jenkins, Cowern, Hobbs; Replacements: Cumber, Baldwin, Lane, Kippax, Griffin.

Friendly

Notingham Casuals Thirds 31

Boston Development 26

Boston’s scheduled Seconds Cup game against Skegness was forfeited by Skegness, leaving the team to secure a pool fixture.

At Notts Casuals Thirds, try scorers were Jack Richardson, Rob Borley, Mathew Coley, and John Hummel, with Hummel converting three tries.

On Saturday the Development Team travel to play Spalding Seconds (KO 3pm).

BOSTON: Felicio, Carr, Harmston, Coley, Woods, Smith, Blanchard, Richardson, Borley, Hall, Ruhier, Baker, Hummel, Kalede, Williams; Replacements: Hall, Lloyd, Pearson.

NC2 North (East)

Boston Ladies 14

Scunthorpe Ladies 17

Boston Ladies put in a determined and spirited performance away at Scunthorpe, losing by a narrow three point margin.

Boston’s try scorers were wingers Shannon Scoot and Lycia Elston.

Both tries were converted by captain Hannah Booth.

Boston play their next fixture at home against Driffield on October 6 (KO 2.30pm).

BOSTON: Lancaster, Buckberry, Whiteman, Mindham-Wright, Griffin, Smith, Dennis, Arundell, Beard, Donnelly, Booth, Daubney, Lester, Elston, Scoot; Replacements: Walker, Griffiths, Hunt.