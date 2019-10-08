Jets hold on for a narrow victory

Due to some issues with the floodlights on the astro turf courts, the majority of the Boston Winter Netball League games for last Thursday were postponed.

The 7pm game on the inside court went ahead; Boltz Silver taking on the Bullettes Jets, and what a game it was.

It had everything you could ask for in a netball game; fast paced, accurate passes, fighting for that rebound ball, great interceptions and a nail-biting finish.

At the end of the first quarter the Jets took a three-goal lead but by the end of the second and third quarters Boltz had managed to narrow the gap, leaving Jets with a one-goal lead, which they held onto for the victory.

The Boltz’s goal attack was absolutely fearless when taking shots – undeterred by the long reaches of the Jets defence, she confidently took aim, from what seemed like the furthest point of the shooting circle to score those all important goals and was awarded the accolade of umpire’s player.

The Jets centre was a leading force for her team – shouting out friendly instructions to them on what style of play they needed to adapt, which player was free for the pass and which opponent needed marking, whilst still playing end to end.

Any spectators watching would be forgiven for thinking they were witnessing a Super League match as the high quality of play was outstanding.