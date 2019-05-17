Karen smashes half marathon PB

Boston Community Runners’s Karen Hindle claimed a personal best time at the Sleaford Half Marathon.

Having a very comfortable run on what is a very scenic route, mostly on road with just one section on a track, she put in a superb run, smashing her previous best effort by coming home in her first sub-two-hour time.

Neil Goodwin. G3oRyg9PUV9_lnLhzNgU

Clocking 1:50.35, Karen crossed the line for a massive personal best.

Neil Goodwin took advantage of a few days away by competing in the Great Yarmouth Promenade Five-Mile Race.

Hoping for a time of around 45 minutes, Neil decided to push himself and see what he could do.

He got off to a fast start and surprised himself by managing to keep the momentum going, crossing the line in 42.56 for his fastest five-mile run.

Dan and Alfie Simpson. jvZeH0IIO_Ud3AYuyVrD

Not far south of Boston the Eye 10k and fun run was taking place.

Dan Simpson ran the fun run with his son Alfie before tackling the 10k.

The warm-up must have done him good as he finished the 10k in 58.09 – his fastest 10k of the year so far.

Claire Teesdale and Jackie Hallett were back in action too.

Claire came home in 1:02.02 with Jackie just behind her, finishing in 1:04.50.

The Skegness Triathlon - a 400m pool swim, 19k cycle and 5k run - saw Claire Tunnard put in a super performance, aided by pleasing transition times.

Claire - still awaiting her official time at the time of press - felt she had progressed from her previous triathlon.

Boston Community Runners offer track sessions on a Tuesday evening at the Princess Royal Sports Arena and host Thursday night social runs from the Peter Paine centre (both 7pm).