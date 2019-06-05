Kelvin leads runners home at Spa

Thirty-nine Boston Community Runners took on the Woodhall Spa 10k.

This year’s race was hot and sunny, as usual, although a brief light shower briefly brought hopes of a cooler run.

Kelvin Clements had a strong run in a very fast field and finished in 43.09, just ahead of John Burton in 43.43.

Martin Tebbs was the third club runner back in 46.17, with Nathan Saw chasing him down in 48.13.

Simon Pickwell clocked 50.21 just ahead of Jake Fountain in 50.32, Tanya Knight 51.05, Rachel Mason 51.32, Stephen Cornwell 51.44 and Karen Hindle 52.31.

Matt Tunnard came in next in 55.45 just ahead of Michael Corney in 55.50.

Other Community Runners times were Dianne Houghton 58.26, Lesley Buswell 59.20 PB, Jayne Clements 1:00.18 PB, Kimberley Pittam 1:01.05, Helen Bartholomew 1:01.05 PB, Linda Rands 1:02.18, Dawn Cobb 1:02.53, Nicola Housam 1:05.46 PB, Gary Beck-Sykes 1:06.04, Jackie Hallett 1:06.06, Emma Cook 1:07.47, Vanessa Cannon 1:07.47 PB, Dan Simpson 1:08.55, Graham English 1:09.09, Sharon English 1:09.09, Claire Tunnard 1:09.34, Kerry McCrainor 1:10.00, Steve Langford 1.10.02, Carole Page 1:10.24, Debbie Petley 1:11.06, Janet Edwards 1:15.10, Jessica Bland 1:15.16, Jo Heron 1.15.16, Georgina Lidgard 1:15.19, Paul Maddison 1.15.19, Fiona Clarke 1:30.39, Maria Baker 1:34.33 PB, Maryke Kilbon 1:34.33 PB.