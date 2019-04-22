Keyes delivers first Superstock 600 win for G&S Racing

It was a weekend of mixed emotions for the G&S Racing Kawasaki team with Kevin Keyes securing the team’s very first win in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 race and TJ Toms sealing eighth place.

But sadly Milo Ward crashed out of the second Pirelli National Superstock 1000 race which caused devastating damage to the bike.

The highlight of the weekend was the Stock 600 race where Keyes started from the third row and was instantly in the mix with the front runners.

He was running in fourth place through the early laps before moving up into third place on lap 11 of 15.

He slipped into second place with three laps remaining and on the very last lap he snatched the lead away from Aaron Clifford as they approached the chequered flag to give the team their first ever race win in the series.

Meanwhile, Toms rode well and began the race from the fifth row.

He made good progress through the field and was riding within a large group of riders all in contention for fourth place.

Toms crossed the finish line in a strong eighth place to bring eight points back to the team.

Ward began his first race in the Stock 1000 championship from the seventh row of the grid and enjoyed a few battles for position with the midfield riders to complete the 24 laps in 17th place.

But in the second race although he got up into the points he suffered a huge crash at Luffield on lap 13.

Luckily he was uninjured but unfortunately the bike was all-but destroyed in the crash and it will be a race against time to get it rebuilt for the next round.

Team manager Mark Fisher said: “For Kevin to give us our first win is unbelievable.

“All three riders have conducted themselves so well and have gelled with the new bikes very quickly.

“The win is unbelievable and special as it’s our first win in this class and also the first win for the new Kawasaki Ninja 636.

“It was unfortunate for Milo to crash but he was not alone as lots of riders crashed this weekend.

“We will be working hard to get the bike up and running for the next round.”

The next round is at Oulton Park over the Bank Holiday weekend of May 4-6.