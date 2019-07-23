Keyes impresses at Snetterton

The G&S Racing Kawasaki squad travelled to Snetterton in Norfolk, where Kevin Keyes and TJ Toms rode to fifth and 11th place in the Pirelli Superstock 600 championship race.

Milo Ward was unfortunate to slip from his machine at Agostini on the first lap of the Superstock 1000 race.

Keyes was on the pace throughout the weekend and began the Stock 600 race from the third row.

He got a good start and picked up three places on the first lap to move up into sixth place.

He then passed Storm Stacey on lap two for fifth place although he in turn was then passed by Eunan McGlinchey who promptly crashed out of the race.

Keyes remained in fifth place for the duration of the 10 laps to pick up 11 championship points to bring his total to 53 and place him fifth in the rider standings.

Toms, who was celebrating his 18th birthday over the weekend, began the race from the fourth row and he too made a good start and made up three places on the opening lap to 10th position.

He made it up to ninth on lap four but then dropped back to complete the race in 11th place to receive five championship points and move to eighth place on 44 points.

Ward was improving with every outing during free practice and qualifying and began his challenge from the seventh row.

But his race was short lived as he, along with three other riders crashed at Agostini on the first lap.

Team manager Tom Fisher said: “All three riders have made some big steps forward over the weekend but unfortunately they were all caught out during qualifying with the bad weather conditions which reflected in their grid positions.

“Both Kevin and TJ were running with a slight problem with the Kawasaki which held them back a bit otherwise we could have been looking at a couple of podiums.

“But they both rode well and brought some valuable points back to the team.

“Milo advanced well during free practice and qualifying but all his hard work came to nothing when he was unfortunate to crash in the early stages of his race. “

The next round is at Thruxton on August 2-4.