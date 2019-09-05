Kickboxers on Great Britain duty

Evolution Martial Arts youngsters Talon Chambers and Mackenzie Warrant represented Great Britain at the WAKO Kickboxing Junior European Championships.

The two 13-year-olds put in some fine performances in Gyor, Hungary.

Mackenzie Warrant.

This was Mackenzie’s second year representing the GB squad after competing in Italy last year.

He was competing in the older cadet (13-15 years) boys’ -47kg point fighting and light continuous divisions.

In points Mackenzie was matched against a Greek competitor and a Bulgaruian in the light continuous, fighting well in both but not progressing.

Talon is in his third year of representing Great Britain.

He competed in the older cadet (13-15 years) boys’ +69kg point fighting section, where he faced a strong Hungarian fighter.

Talon took the bout into extra time but it was the Hungarian who progressed to the next stage.

He also had the opportunity to represent Team GB once again in the team event where the fighters fought really well through the preliminary rounds.