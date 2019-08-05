Kirton rider Ben Wilson breaks leg following Thruxton crash

Kirton rider Ben Wilson crashed out of the second race at Thruxton on Sunday in round seven of the British Supersport championship.

He was initially taken to the circuit medical centre where it was confirmed he had broken his lower leg - the same leg that was badly broken in the crash at the North West 200 in 2016, although it was the femur that was involved back then.

Wilson was transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge where he will see the surgeon who previously treated him and will be overseeing the operation that will be needed.

Up until then the weekend was going well for Wilson, qualifying for a start from the sixth row of the grid for Saturday’s opening Sprint race.

But he encountered a problem on the warm-up lap which saw him pull off the grid for adjustments and when the race started he was forced to start from the back of the grid.

But as the lights went out Wilson flew off the line to make up an amazing 10 places on the first lap and picked off a few more riders making his way through to 10th place at the flag to pick up six championship points for his efforts.

Not where he wanted to be but in the circumstances he did extremely well.

Starting the Feature race on Sunday from the head of row seven Wilson got away to another quick start moving through to ninth on the first lap.

But it all went wrong for the Lincolnshire ace when he high sided and was thrown from his machine landing heavily on the tarmac resulting in the leg injury.