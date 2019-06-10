Ladies’s Open held at Boston Golf Club

Boston Golf Club hosted The Ladies’s Open Am-Am last week.

Teams of four saw two scoring on each hole barring the 7th and 15th, where all four were to count.

Some excellent score were recorded.

The winning sides were: 1 E. Houlton, T. Swaby, H. Sherratt, S. Sykes (Kenwick/Waltham Windmill) 90 pts, 2 J. Markham, J. Marriott, P. King, Y. Schaffarcyzk (Boston GC) 90 c/b, 3 P. Hyde, A. Hodgson, R. Simpson, J. Young (Boston) 88 pts, 4 L. Gill, A. Lowrey, G. Preston, H. Long (Peterborough Milton) 87 pts, 5 L. Worthington, A. Gullick, C. Petty, C. Bishop (Boston, Tydd, Kenwick Park) 85 pts.

Other winners: Nearest Pin on 2nd - Dee Hughes (Melton Mowbray), Nearest Pin on 5th - Elaine Houlton (Kenwick Park), Nearest the Pin on the 14th Pam Shepherd (Louth), Nearest the Pin in 2 on 18th Ruth Simpson (Boston), Longest Drive Silver 9th - Helen Sherratt (Kenwick Park), Nearest the Line Bronze 13th - Pam King (Boston).

A total of 17 different clubs attended, raising £255 for the Captain’s Charity the Salvation Army.