Ladies too strong for the Barbarians

Friendly

Boston Ladies 47 Lincoln Barbarians XV 5

In their last game of the season, Boston Rugby Club’s Ladies finished their season off in style, scoring seven tries and remaining undefeated against a Barbarians side, which contained players drawn from Lincoln and Sleaford Ladies.

Boston started the match strongly, scoring two early tries through open side Hannah Dennis and then flyhalf Hannah Booth to take an early 12-0 lead.

After 20 minutes centre Lycia Elston finished off a flowing backs move to score in the corner, the conversion by Booth seeing the score board move to 19-0.

Before the interval, the Ladies would score two further tries, through Hannah Booth and number eight Charlize Arundell, to go into half time 33-0 in front.

In the second half, Boston would add two further tries; through the two Hannahs Dennis and Booth, with flyhalf Booth finishing off with a personal points haul of a 27 points -comprising a hattrick and six conversions.

The Ladies will now take a well-deserved break and are looking to recruit additional players, to increase the size of their squad for next season.

BOSTON: Buckberry, Prendergast, Whittaker, Moxon, Cotton-Betteridge, Dennis, Arundell, Smith, Beard, Booth, Daubney, Elston, Elston, Carr, Lester; Replacements: Scoot, Otis.