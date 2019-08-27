Late scores seal fate, but Boston Rugby Club show improvements

Friendly

Boston Seniors 21 Market Rasen 29

Two late scores denied Boston’s senior squad victory when they hosted Market Rasen at the Boardsides on Saturday.

Five-nil down early in the game, Boston took the lead with a trademark score from the returning Jack Stokes and a conversion from fly half Rowan Mason.

Prolific winger Jaz Cowern then got back in the scoring habit following a powerful run and another Mason conversion put the home team 14-5 up at the half.

A fired-up Rasen hit back after the break but Boston soon restored their advantage as Sam Laird burst through the Rasen ranks and, when tackled just short, off-loaded for Mason to dive over near the posts.

The converson was added but Rasen scored again almost from the restart and then, as both teams made more changes to counteract the hot, energy-sapping conditions, broke through the home defensive line twice more to frustrate the home side.

This was a step up in performance from Boston’s previous match at Spalding.

Against higher-ranked opposition they showed how the hard work they and the coaching team are putting in in pre-season is paying off.

Will Scupham had an impressive game in both tight and loose, while the addition of Stokes and Laird in the back row brought added dynamism and experience and Mason and the whole line benefitted from having more front-foot ball.

Boston RFC Ladies entertained Mellish Ladies earlier in the day, and the match provided another learning experience for the still-fledgling home team.

Mellish ran out 17-0 winners but the Boston players stuck well to the task at hand and displayed some great determination in defence.

Player of the match for Boston was Jordan Mindham-Wright for some great runs with the ball and excellent tackling in defence.