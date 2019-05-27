Late wickets secure derby win for FLL

SLBL Premier Division

Freiston LL 201-9, Boston 2nds 190-8 - Freiston won by 11 runs.

Boston 2nd XI v Freiston cricket action. Taimurr Mian batting for Freiston

Freiston, Leake and Leverton came out on top of a hard-fought derby thanks to an excellent fight back in the final six overs.

Boston looked to be cruising to victory, requiring less than five runs per over with eight wickets in hand.

But Freiston took six late wickets to secure an 11-run victory.

Batting first on a green pitch, Freiston did well to post 201 off their 45 overs.

Boston 2nd XI v Freiston cricket action. Ben Troops bowling for Boston

Richard Paul (26) and Waseem Ilyas (22) set a good platform for the visitors.

Abdul Moeed looked in top form as he made 57 and there were some excellent contributions down the order from Ashok Kumar (20), Taimur Mian (18) and Tommy Atkinson (13).

Freiston weren’t at their best with the ball although Mian did bowl Tim Norris for 10.

Ben Troops and Azeem Qadir batted superbly. The pair kept the scoreboard ticking and striking boundaries when the Freiston bowlers erred in line and length.

Boston 2nd XI v Freiston cricket action. Rizwan Qadir bowling for Boston

Qadir made 36 before he was well caught by Farman Bajwa off the bowling of Ashok Kumar.

New batsmen Luke Gilding added impetus to the Boston innings.

Freiston were unable to string together any consistent overs and Boston looked to be cruising at 168-2.

However, Zeeshan Hassan trapped Troops LBW for 79 and Gilding was bowled in the next over by Moeed to suddenly give Freiston a chance.

Boston 2nd XI v Freiston cricket action. Abdul Moeed batting for Freiston

Excellent bowling from Moeed and Taimur Mian prevented Boston from scoring boundaries in the final overs.

The pair also continued to take valuable wickets, with Moeed ending with four victims. Freiston restricted Boston to 190 off their 45 overs with only 15 runs coming off the final five overs.

The victory moves Freiston up to fourth in the league SLBL Premier table.

They host Long Sutton on Saturday while Boston Seconds are away at Woodhall Spa Seconds (both 1pm).