Lawson’s 84 not enough in defeat

SLBL Premier

Woodhall Spa 1sts 309-9, Boston 1sts 209-7 - Woodhall won by 100 runs.

Woodhall Spa Seconds recorded a 100-run victory over Boston Seconds at Jubilee Park on Saturday.

Steady scoring throughout the batting order took the hosts to 309-9, with every player reaching double figures, while Damian Lawson’s 84 was thre stand-out performance with the bat for the mayflower men.

Alex Hodson (42), Danny Wells (39), Matthew Todd (26), Sam Cooke (22), James White (21), Antony Longley (21 not out), Thomas Dixon (20), Adam Barker (20), Sam Cherry (20), Brandan Laurenzi (19) and Matt Haslam (12 not out) all added to the Spa total.

Boston’s Jack Tetther (4-55) was the pick of the bowlers, with support from Rizwan Qudir (two), Lawson (two) and Shaun Moore (one).

Boston had 309 runs to chase but despite Lawson receiving support from Paul Tetther (35 not out), William Lakin (22), Jack Tetter (18) and Rowan Evans (13) they fell 100 short.

White claimed three Boston scalps with further wickets taken by Haslam (two plus a run out) and Dixon.

On Saturday the Seconds host Skegness Firsts (1pm).

Boston CC Thirds conceded their fixture at Stamford Town, the hosts awarded 20 points and Boston docked 10.

The Thirds are at home to Claypole on Saturday (1pm).

Boston’s Sunday side’s contest at Scothern was abandoned due to persistent rain.

Unbeaten pairing Ben Troops (48) and Peter Mitchell (30) had helped the away side to 89-1 when the Lincoln and District League Premier contest ended.

This Sunday the side are back in action at Sleaford (1.30pm).