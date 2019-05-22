Lifter Inara is a British champion

Powerlifter Inara Kuisele has become a British champion.

The Donington resident claimed first place in the seniors category at the recent championships, held at the BodyPower Exhibition at the Birmingham NEC.

Inara squatted 155kg, benched 85kg and recorded a massive 200kg deadlift for a winning total in her class.

Inara - who is a co-owner and personal trainer at the town’s C-4 GYM - has been training for around three years and is looking forward to next year’s IPF British Championships.

She first got into the sport when looking for a new challenge.

“I started to Google about various sports and I did feel I wanted to lift something as I did feel strong,” she said.

“I needed a sport where I could start at any age as I was 31 at the time.”

Inara began training at Lincoln before beginning her own gym on the Redstone Industrial Estate.