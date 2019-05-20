LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

Ann Boulton rounds up the action...

Rain may once again have affected the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League programme but Abbey Lawn nevertheless produced a nail-biting finish.

In a game that began 90 minutes late and was reduced to 40 overs a side, Lindum were invited to bat by Bourne who scored immediate success through Colin Cheer who took the first two wickets for just 15 runs.

But this brought skipper Rob Cook out to join Pierce Morley-Barnes and this pair halted the side with a stand of 107.

Cook was out for 55 but Morley Barnes went on to make 73 and help the final total to 181 for six.

Bourne got off to a better start, losing their first wicket on 52 but when Sam Evison was out for 38 the score of 136 for four quickly became 143 for six.

Rob Dunn and Tom Dixon dug in but on 159 two wickets fell to Cook to give him five.

When the ninth went down Bourne still needed 13 to win with Dixon and Cheer at the crease and the overs running out.

With two balls remaining the scores were level and off the fifth ball of the final over the winning run came to give Bourne the slenderest of victories.

Just a few miles north, Sleaford avoided the rain and having invited Bracebridge Heath to bat, saw the 2018 champions put on 40 for their first wicket.

However, the next two fell for only 11 runs before Brett Houston and Will Carter added 38.

It was slow going for visitors with Carter top-scoring with 35 and after 50 overs, the total had reached on 158 for eight.

Sleaford have a new opening pair this year – 17 year old Aayush Patel and 18 year old Dakota Rodgers – and this pair steadily built a partnership of 64 before Rodgers was out for 37.

Tom Shorthouse joined Patel to take the total to 112 then it was the turn of Sri Lankan Chamara Kapugedara to defy the bowlers as Sleaford claimed an eight wicket win, Patel batting through for a fine 53.

Grantham moved to the top of the table after bowling Alford out for 62 at Train Fen Holt, Dan Freeman taking his tally of wickets to 20 for the season with figures of eight for 28.

Grantham then lost two wickets before reaching their target.

Woodhall Spa meanwhile were going on a run spree at Jubilee Park against Market Deeping, Harsha Vithana and Ross Dixon both making 55 as the total reached 271 for eight off 50 overs.

Tom Caswell and Alex King then combined to take the first six wickets for 69 runs and it wasn’t until skipper Jamie Morgan arrived at the crease that the slide was halted.

Morgan was last man out for 49 as the Deeping innings ended on 152.

Only 12 overs were possible at Boston where Louth were the visitors before torrential rain washed out the game.

Results: Woodhall Spa 271-8 (Vithana 55, Dixon 55); Market Deeping 152; Alford 62 (Freeman 8-28), Grantham 63-2; Lindum 181-6 (Morley-Barnes 73, Cook 55), Bourne 182-9 (Cook 5-39); Bracebridge Heath 158-8, Sleaford 159-2 (Patel 55no); Boston 41-3 v Louth – rain stopped play.