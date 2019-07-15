LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

Ann Boulton rounds up this week’s action...

Saturday’s results in the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League mean that only 17 points – less than one victory – now separate first and sixth places.

Woodhall hung on to the top spot despite going down to Bracebridge Heath after second-placed Sleaford lost to bottom team Boston.

Dakota Rogers and Aayush Patel got Sleaford off to a good start with a partnership of 88 which was broken by dependable Boston veteran Paul Deans, who dismissed Patel for 41 and took the next wicket on the same score.

Rogers was fourth man out for 61 with the score on 127 and Sleaford continued to lose wickets until, on 139 for six, Tom Fairclough and Jake Henderson dug in to add 37.

At the close Fairclough was unbeaten on 42 and the visitors were 189 for eight, Deans with four wickets.

Rain intervened early in the third innings and Boston were faced with a revised target on 154 from 37 overs but this proved no problem as, after a wicket fell on 14, Scott Elleray hit 50 off 45 balls.

From 90 for three, Jonny Cheer and Adeesha Thilanchana added 44 and it was left to the Sri Lankan and Mahir Yousuf to take Boston to victory with more than nine overs to spare.

Bracebridge Heath got off to a steady start at Jubilee Park where players were treated to a Lancaster flypast followed later by a Spitfire.

Alex King took the first two wickets for only 29 runs but this brought together Brett Houston and Vikram Atri, who put together a partnership of 150.

Atri became King’s third victim on 76 and Houston followed for 70 only 10 runs later, stumped off Harsha Vithana.

But Bracebridge had more to come as Kit Spence blasted 45 off only 30 balls and the innings closed on 254 for seven.

Woodhall lost a wicket on six, then Henry Wilson and Harsha Vithana shared a stand of 51 and Joe Irving and Wilson took the total to 92. But four wickets for Alex Moor saw Woodhall slip to 117 for six and, despite the efforts of the lower order, the last wicket fell on 181, Moor finishing with five for 58.

Ben Rolfs and Jake Benson each took four wickets as Lindum bowled Louth out for 144, Graham West top scoring with 43.

Aidan Lockwood and Charlie Tomlinson opened for Lindum with a stand of 62 before both were out to Andrew White and only one more wicket fell before Lindum claimed victory.

Market Deeping bowled Grantham out for 144 in the 45th over, Dan Freeman hitting 51 and Sachithra Perera taking four wickets for Deeping.

This gave the home side an extra five overs but a rain interruption led to a revised total of 137 off 52 overs.

Deeping had 24 on the board when the first wicket fell – and lost three more on the same total.

David Sergeant helped the score to 71 for six, then shared a stand of 52 with Ross Barnes but Sergeant was run out for 58 and the last wicket fell 10 runs short of the target, Freeman with five for 49.

Results: Sleaford 189-8 (Rogers 61), Boston 156-4 (Elleray 50) (revised target of 154); Bracebridge Heath 254-7 (Houston 70, Atri 76), Woodhall Spa 181 (Moor 5-58); Louth 144, Lindum 145-3; Grantham 142 (Freeman 51), Market Deeping 127 (Sergeant 58, Freeman 5-49).