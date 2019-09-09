LINCS ECB PREMIER: Round-up

Ann Boulton rounds up this week’s action...

With the top two places in the Lincs ECB Premier League already decided, the competition was for third and fourth to decide who would be playing-off for the Wilkinson Family Trophy.

Bourne went into their game at Boston in fourth but ended above Sleaford in third place and will play Bracebridge Heath at Cross o’ Cliff Court on Saturday for a place in the final, while Sleaford visit champions Woodhall Spa.

Bourne’s victory consigned Boston to bottom place in the league after Louth notched up the day’s highest score to beat Scunthorpe Town and Grantham moved above Lindum into fifth after the two met at Gorse Lane.

Bourne recovered from 43 for three to make 233 for eight, Jordan Temple and Steve Crossley each hitting 40 and number eight Ben Keast making 50.

Boston got off to an even worse start, losing two wickets for seven runs and despite 35 from Mihir Youssuf and an unbeaten 32 from Paul Tether, were all out for 121, Colin Cheer taking six wickets.

With second place assured, Bracebridge went to Market Deeping and got off to a good start, reaching 87 for one before Samansiri Hannadige was out for 51.

This brought a collapse to 115 for five and despite the efforts of the lower order, the final wicket fell on 148, Sachithra Perera taking seven for 46 which put him top of the bowling table for 2019.

Deeping lost their first wicket on 10 but Keiran Judd and Perera added 60 and Connor Gillett then joined Judd who went on to make an unbeaten 87 and take his side to victory.

Grantham’s dependable opening partnership of Ross Carnelley and Jaden Fell put of 149 for the first wicket against Lindum, Fell scoring 58 and Carnelley 83.

Dan Freeman then added 62 as Grantham finished 270 for five.

Lindum suffered early blows when their openers were both out with only four runs scored and this became 12 for three.

But Pranav Pothula and Rob Cook added 40 and from 73 for six, Cook and Tom Lindsay put on 81.

Lindsay was out for 41 but Richard Bishop took up the challenge and he and Cook put on 52.

Cook went on to make 80 and the last wicket fell on 212, James Dobson taking five wickets.

It was runs galore for the home side at London Road as Louth took on Scunthorpe Town.

Laurence Scott and Andrew White (53) shared an opening stand of 104 and after both were out in successive overs, Richard Bell (54) and Primosh Perera put on 123 for the third wicket.

Perera and Seb Darke (43) added 56 and at the close the score had reached 301 for four, Perera unbeaten on 92.

Scunthorpe then found themselves 10 for two, and never recovered from this early blow, losing their last wicket on 163, Ben Brumby top scoring with 37 and Steve Kirkham taking four wickets.

