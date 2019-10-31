Local players make the most of Boston Tennis Club tournament

The Boston Tennis Club October Half Term Indoor Grade 4 Tournament was held at the club last week.

Making use of a tournament on their own doorstep, the club’s young competitors supported the tournament in all age groups.

However, there was an attraction to players from further afield and in the case of the 14 and under boys it was from considerably further afield.

The winner of this age group was Sam Park, from Edinburgh, and the runner-up was London’s Lucas Smart.

Boston players competing in this age group included Ben Rudkin, Will Pettitt, Noah Freeman and James Gedney.

Noah and James finished third and fourth repectively.

In the equivalent age group for the girls, Lois Boothby, Yasmin Everitt and Matilda Clark all took part with Lois Boothby being the runner-up.

The 12 and under boys event was won by Boston’s Will Pettitt, beating Paul Young in the final.

In addition, Jacob Felipes and Ben Rudkin were competing at this age group.

Another age group winner from Boston Tennis Club was Poppy Gibbons, who playing up two age groups stormed through beating third seed, followed by the second seed and at last dealing with the first seed in the final winning 4-1, 4-0.

At the mini tennis level there were some great performances and valuable experiences gained from the mini reds – Alayna Buswell, Olivia Hilton, Reuben Smith, Callum Purdy and Louis Clark.

Alayna was the runner-up and Olivia finished in fourth place.

Alayna was also the runner-up in the orange level, nine and under.

Other Boston Tennis Club competitors included Neve Gibbons, Olivia Hilton and Declan Dodes.

At the last mini tennis event the green tournament, the 10 and unders, Billy Smith played himself in to the runner-up position whilst Owen Sims came third.

The Men’s Open Singles was won by Yorkshire’s Alexander Tikhonov.

Flying the flag for Boston were Lucas East and Gary Fitzjohn, who both played well and got some wins but not sufficient to get to the latter stages.