Longest Day golf test for Bandits

Four Boston Golf Club members are preparing to take on a 72-hole challenge - all in the name of charity.

Mark Arnold, Paul Bastock, Gary Hayward and Mark McPhail will go round the Cowbridge course four times on June 20 to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

With no buggies allowed, the longest day of the year will feel exactly that for the quartet as they cover around 20 miles throughout the fundraiser.

“It’s a bit of a trek around there,” said Bastock, one member of the team, who are being called the Boston Bandits.

“And two of us have to score on each of the holes, which won’t be easy knowi ng how we play.

“But it will 100 per cent be worth it if we an raise some money and try to help a really good cause.”

You can sponsor the Boston Bandits by visiting longestdaygolf. macmillan.org.uk/Team/boston bandits