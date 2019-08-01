Lynn and Chris win Invitation Day title

Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’ Section held their Invitation Day.

With the weather favourable, the competitors and their guests had a very enjoyable afternoon.

The winners were Lynn Worthington and guest Chris Bishop, with 38 stableford points.

The runners-up, losing on a countback, were Anne Wallhead with Ronnie Thotogood, also with 38 points.

Nearest the pins went to Pam Hyde and guest Jackie Ward, on the 14th hole.

The ladies finished with afternoon tea.

Last Wednesday the Ladies’ Section played a three-ball ribbon competition, with three different colours being used and randomly placed in the holes.

It was not until the players were on the green that they would know whose score was to count.

The winning team were Jean Markham, Ann Gullick and Lady Captain Pam Clare with a score of 68 points.

The runners-up with 57 points were Anne Wallhead and Hilary Calvert, with a ghost scorer to make up the three.

The twos competition was won by Jean Markham.

Last Thursday Jean Markham, Pam Hyde, Pam King and Ann Hodgson represented Boston in the Past Captain’s Day at Belton Park.

Lady President Ann took the runners-up prize in the over 70s section.