Make or break year for boxer Thomas Pogson

Thomas Pogson.

The English Challenge Belt holder has set his sights on winning the Senior National Elite England Boxing Championships and catching the eyes of the Great Britain squad coaches.

While the 23-year-old heavyweight has set the bar high, he believes success in the amateur ranks would be the only thing preventing him from turning professional.

“It’s a big year for me,” he said. “ I have to make some big decisions about my future. I’m giving it everything this year.

“I want to give it one more go at winning the ABAs (National Championships) and also get into the GB squad.”

Pogson - who represents Imps Boxing Centre - will compete in the Nationals for a fifth time next year, hoping to go one better than this year’s defeat to Natty Ngwenya in the final.

He will also aim to impress selectors at the GB trials, and make his England debut before the year ends.

Pogson - who has been training with the England development squad at camps around the country, and is also working with youngsters in schools, helping to show how sport can help overcome life issues- will face Welsh national champion Sam Leyson, the current GB number two, in Skegness on November 16.

Tickets for the November 16 show are currently available from Philip George Hair, Pen Street, Boston.

Pogson is also on the lookout for sponsorship.