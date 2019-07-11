Mason and Gamman are champs

Will Mason and Alice Gamman claimed the top accolades as Boston Tennis Club’s Championships concluded at the weekend.

A total of 99 competitors played more than 180 matches in a number of events, sponsored by Chattertons.

Mason beat boys’ under 16s champion William Cheer to scoop the men’s title, teaming up with Ryan Frankish to also win the men’s doubles.

Gamman won the women’s singles and under 16 girls’s singles. Beaten finalist Emma Mastin won the women’s doubles with Linda Barrow, while the mixed title went to Richard Cook and Chloe Robinson.

Results: Seniors: Open Men’s Singles - winner William Mason, runner-up William Cheer; Open Women’s Singles - winner Alice Gamman, runner-up Emma Mastin; Open Men’s Doubles - winners Ryan Frankish and William Mason, runners-up Richard Cook and Thomas Cozens; Open Womens Doubles - winners Linda Barrow and Emma Mastin, runners-up Helen Duckett ad Sharron Thorogood; Open Mixed Doubles - winners Richard Cook and Chloe Robinson, runners-up Michael Emery and Emma Mastin; 40+ Womens Doubles - winners Claire Smith and Sharron Thorogood, runners-up Helen Duckett and Denise Priestley, 40+ Men’s Doubles - winners Ray Frankish and Anthony Hulley, runners-up Owen Jary and James Newton; Open Men’s Singles - section winner Calum Mccaig, runner-up Jeremy George-Jones.Juniors: U16 Girls’ Singles - winner Alice Gamman, runner-up Lois Boothby, 16U Boys’ Singles - winner William Cheer, runner-up Thomas Mecklenburgh, U14 Girls’ Singles - winner Lois Boothby, runner-up Emily Stukins; 14U Girls’ Singles Consolation - winner Bethany Hayes, runner-up Isabelle Servonat; U14 Boys’ Singles - winner James Gedney, runner-up Noah Freeman; 14U Boys’ Singles Consolation - winner Frank Deri, runner-up William Tawton; U12 Girls’ Singles - winner Emily Stukins, runner-up Yasmin Everitt; U10 Mixed Singles - winner Ben Rudkin, runner-up Billy Smith; U9 Boys’ Singles - winner Declan Dodes, runner-up Tomass Goreliks; U9 Girls’ Singles - winner Matilda Buck, runner-up Alice Servonat; U8 Boys’ Singles - winner George Skipworth, runner-up Charlie Cook; U8 Girls’ Singles - winner Alayna Buswell, runner-up Olivia Hilton.

To be played: U12 Boys’ Singles - Will Pettit v Noah Freeman; U12 Boys’ Consolation - Theo Perowne v Jamie Winer.