May the fourth be with Wilson

Ben Wilson heads to Snetterton keen to retain fourth spot in the British Supersport Championship this weekend.

The Kirton rider may trail the leading pack by 100 points, but as he heads to the Norfolk circuit to contest the two races in round six he remains happy with his consistency following his return from a three-year injury lay-off.

Last time out at Scotland’s Knockhill circuit, Gearlink Kawasaki rider Wilson recorded a brace of fourth places.

He will be seeking to build on this at Snetterton when he races on Saturday and Sunday.

Wilson is keen to impress on his return to racing following his recovery from the accident at the North West 200 in 2016 that nearly ended his racing career and saw him spend long periods of time in hospital.

But with patience and determination, Wilson has fought his way back to fitness and proved the doubters wrong by being a top-five contender once again this season.

Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki will see three riders in action at Snetterton.

Milo Ward rode well in the sixth round of the Pirelli Superstock 1000 Series, which was part of the World Superbike package at Donington Park.

Although he completed the race outside the points he learned a lot about the big Kawasaki, which will help him at Snetterton.

TJ Toms and Kevin Keyes both scored well at Knockhill in their last round of the Stock 600 championship and are itching to get their championship challenge back underway at Snetterton.

Timetable:

British Supersport: Friday- free practice 9.40am and 2.10pm; Saturday - qualifying 11.35am, 10-lap sprint race 5.10pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.03am, 15-lap feature race 3.40pm.

Stock 600: Friday - free practice 11.15am and 4.15pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.10pm; Sunday - free practice 9.10am, 12-lap race 12.40pm.

Stock 1000: Friday- free practice 11.50am and 4.50pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.15pm; Sunday - warm-up 9.50am, 14-lap race 2.50pm.