Mayflower men chase victory

Boston CC Firsts are plotting to claim their first win of the season as they host Market Deeping on Saturday.

The two opponents have both begun their Lincs ECB Premier campaigns with back-to-back defeats.

Boston will be without the services of Tom Poole, Fayadh Haffejee, Mahir Yousuff and Rowan Evans but will be hoping Jon Cheer can return from injury in time for Saturday’s contest at the Mayflower.

“It’s a big game for both sides,” said Boston skipper Tom Baxter.

“We’ll both be wanting to get a win on the board.

“The week after is our rest week, so if we don’t pick up a victory this week we could have fallen behind the other sides before we play again.”

Action begins at noon.

On Monday the Firsts face Sleaford and hosts Bourne in the Winkworth Cup T20 competition.