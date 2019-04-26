Mayflower men eye Sleaford win

Boston CC Firsts captain Tom Baxter is urging his side to put their defeat to Grantham behind them as they travel to face Sleaford on Saturday.

The Mayflower men will make the short trip to face a side who won a high-scoring game against Bourne at the weekend.

“You can’t read much into a league campaign after one weekend so all we’ll be focusing on is trying to perform to our maximum and play our best cricket,” said Baxter following the opening-day defeat to Grantham.

“There will be a few teams at the top of the league that pull away but everyone else will be very similar and it will come down to who is most consistent over the season.”

Boston will be without Ben Troops due to work commitments and Michael Musson is not expected to return due to injury.

It doesn’t get any easier for Boston as Sleaford are another side expected to be up there and challenging come September.

Action will get underway at noon.