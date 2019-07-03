McFadyen claims the top six places from Alnwick race

Joe McFadyen continued his outstanding season when he took eight of the first 10 positions in Boston Central Racing Pigeon Club’s latest race from Alnwick.

His loft recorded the top six positions.

Results: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 J. McFadyen 1409 yards per minute, 1395, 1388, 1374, 1367 and 1365, 7 Upsall and Grandson 1364, 8 and 9 J. McFadyen 1356.534 and 1356.146, 10 G. and C. Edwards 1353.749, 11 Upsall and Grandson 1353..175.

Frank Corby took the first three positions with Swineshead and District RPC from the same race, with birds released from Alnwick.

Results: 1, 2 and 3 F. Corby 1273, 1256 and 1248, 4, 5 and 6 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1192, 1136, and 1125, 7 A. Simpson 932.

In-form loft in Boston and District FC is that of Gough and Reed, and they won again when competing from Sedgefield.

Results: 1 Gough and Reed 1228, 2 Spooner and Frost 1206, 3 and 4 Gough and Reed 1201.816 and 1201.712, 5 Spooner and Frost 1193, 6 D.J. Brackenbury 1191.684, 7 Hardy and Burt 1191.672, 8 Spooner and Frost 1187, 9 D.J. Brackenbury 1182, 10 L.R. Manning 1177, 11 Mr and Mrs R Skinner 1166, 12 Hardy and Burt 1162.

Long-serving club secretary Terry Welby won Swineshead and District RPC’s race from Sedgefield.

Results: 1 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1114, 2 F. Corby 1107, 3 Mr and Mrs Welby 1089, 4 and 5 F. Corby 1084 and 1056.