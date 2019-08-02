Medals for Warriors at the junior worlds

Three youngsters from Warrior Martial Arts claimed medals at the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Junior World Championships.

Angel Dawson, Riley Wainwright and Lilly May Wainwright represented the Friskney club in Wolverhampton.

Riley Wainwright. uwmMhIN4UESfDLb_gJea

They were amongst the 1,600 competitors to take part in the two-day event last weekend.

Lilly May won bronze in the gi female white junior 1 -38kg section and added a silver in the no-gi female white junior 1 -36kg category.

Riley claimed silver in the no-gi male white junior 2 -53kg competition.

And in the gi female white teen 1 -42kg event, Angel claimed a silver medal.