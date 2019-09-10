Medics rule Wilson out of Oulton races

Ben Wilson once again fell foul to the medical team when he was ruled unfit to race at Oulton Park last week.

It is five weeks since the Lincolnshire rider from Kirton fell from his Gearlink Kawasaki, breaking his right leg in two places in the process.

He had a medical prior to the Cadwell races in August but just two weeks after the crash was perhaps a bit too ambitious and he failed the medical.

With another three weeks of treatment under his belt he had high hopes he would be fit for Oulton Park but he once again failed the medical.

He said: “Gutted to say that I wasn’t on the grid again this weekend as I am still not fit to ride.

“I tried everything to be ready but it wasn’t meant to be.”

The next round is at Assen in two weeks’ time.

Aaron Clarke earned 19th and 20th-place finishes in the highly competitive Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship class at Oulton Park this weekend.

He completed his qualifying in 23rd position and began the first race on Saturday from an eighth row grid position.

He was challenging for position within a large group of riders dropping as far as 24th mid race.

But he gradually made up ground and, by lap 10 of 12, had moved up to 20th position.

Too far behind the next rider to make a pass he had to settle for 20th place, just a few places away from the points.

Starting the second encounter from the ninth row, Clarke got away to a good start, making up places to 24th on the first lap.

He went on to secure 21st place on lap two and was up to 20th one lap later.

When the safety car came onto the track mid race to allow marshals to clear a crash he was promoted to 19th and remained in that position to the chequered flag.

The next round for Clarke will be at Donington Park over the weekend of October 4-6.

The three G&S Racing Kawasaki riders - Milo Ward, Kevin Keyes and TJ Toms - were in race action at Oulton Park at the weekend.

Milo Ward rode to 16th and 19th places in the Pirelli Superstock 1000 races while Keyes and Toms campaigned the Superstock 600 rounds resulting in a brace of fifth places for Toms and an eighth and a DNF for Keyes.

Team manager Tom Fisher said: “It has been a brilliant weekend for the team and all three riders have gone incredibly well.”

The next round is at Donington Park on October 4-6.