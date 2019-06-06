Megan scoops three personal bests in Development Series

Conditions for the fourth match in the Turnbulls Tommy Clay Track & Field Development Series were more conducive to better performances that in the previous three rounds.

The event was the best supported so far in the 2019 series with representatives from 11 different clubs from Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Humberside and Norfolk taking part.

For the host club, under 15 Megan Reid achieved three personal best performances.

She finished third in the 100m (15.1 secs) and went on to win the shot (6.29m) before adding third in the long jump (3.91m).

Alex Frick was third in shot (5.01m) and finished in the same place in 75m hurdles (18.4 secs).

In the under 20 and senior women’s events, Helen Tooley won both the hammer (18.13m) and the shot (5.67m).

Emma Penson was runner-up in hammer (12.69m) and, on the track, she aagain reduced her 1,500m PB, this time to 6 mins 44.8 secs.

She also clocked 92.8 secs over 400m.

Ollie Lammiman was third in the senior men’s 400m, finishing in 70.1 secs, and fifth in the 1,500m, crossing the finish line in 5 mins 25.2 secs.

In the under 13s, Eleanor Lyddiatt secured a double, winning the 100m (14.4 secs) and then clearing 8.40m in the triple jump for a second victory.

In her third event, the under 13 girls’s shot putt, Eleanor was sixth with a distance of 3.52m.

In the same age group, Jessica Frick recorded a good 6 mins 04.2 secs to win the 1,500m and finished second in triple jump (8.25m).

Improving match by match, Evie Milner recorded 18.2 secs over 100m in sixth position and completed the 70m hurdles in 17.8 secs and the 600m in an encouraging 2 mins 54.2 secs.

In the under 13 boys’s section, Joel Bladon achieved two victories in the 75m hurdles (18.0 secs) and the 100m (15.7 secs).

Hayden Quantrill clocked 19.3 secs for second place in the 75m hurdles and 16.2 secs in the same position in the 100m before recording 7.22m to win the triple jump.

At under 11 level Jack Clark-Atkins won the long jump with a leap measuring 3.43m and secured a second victory in the vortex, throwing an impressive 32.94m.

In the under 11 girls’s competition, Lea Frick won the vortex with 21.02m and the long jump with a clearance of 2.89m.

She finished third in the 80m (13.9 secs).

Issy Reid was second in both vortex (16.27m) and long jump (2.79m) and claimed third position over 100m (14.4 secs).

There were a number of improved performances in the under nine age category.

In the girls’s contest Amelia Bladon won the vortex throw (9.66m), finished second in the 75m (14.2 secs) and third in the long jump (2.29m).

Erin Norton won the vortex with a 9.66m throw, crossed the finish line third in the 150m (31.2 secs) and fourth in the 75m (14.8 secs).

Mia Clark-Atkins was runner-up in the vortex (8.15m), fourth in long jump (2.00m) and seventh in the 75m (17.4 secs).

Damian McNulty won both the boys’s vortex (15.14m) and long jump (3.01m) and finished in fourth position in the 75m (14.1 secs).

Noel Donnelly-Coles was second in the vortex (13.64m) and third in both the 75m (13.6 secs) and long jump (2.58m).

Devan Quantrill won the boys’s 75m (13.3 secs) and was third in the vortex (11.72m) and fourth in long jump (2.55m).

The fifth match in the Tommy Clay Track & Field Development Series is on Friday, June 14 and Gold Tops will be contesting the third Humberside League Match at Grimsby this Saturday (June 8th).