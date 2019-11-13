Melanie Marshall named Swimming Coach of the Year... but will she win second award?

Melanie Marshall. Photo: British Swimming.

Marshall claimed the award at the 2019 British Swimming Awards, held in Leicester on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, she has also made the shortlist for this year’s UK Coaching Awards.

Marshall, from Wrangle, is a finalist in the High Performance Coach of the Year category.

The former Great Britain swimmer began working with Adam Peaty when he was 12, forming a close connection which has led the breaststroke specialist to break world records and win multiple Olympic, World, Commonwealth and European medals.

Marshall was also part of the Great Britain coaching team at the 2019 World Championships in South Korea, and supports the next generation of coaches through the England Talent Coaching programmes.

“It’s a real honour to be nominated for the UK Coaching Awards, but it is recognition of all the hard work which goes behind the scenes from the entire staff team at British Swimming,” she said.

“I’ve had the pleasure to work with some of the most talented swimmers of our generation, and it is their commitment to achieving their best which inspires me to coach.

“I see how our athletes are inspiring young people to take up swimming and being involved in the England Talent Coaching programmes gives me an opportunity to see that first hand – it’s great seeing children get so excited about the sport, have fun and aim high.”

As a competitor, Marshall claimed six medals at the 2006 Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, representing England.

She also competed for Great Britain at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens and in Beijing four years later and is a two-time European champion.

Nominated alongside Marshall in the High Performance Coach of the Year category are: Nelson Lindsay (swimming, Belfast), Sheila Swan (wheelchair curling, Perth) and Zak Jones (hockey, Cardiff).

The elite coach is based at Loughborough’s National Centre for Swimming.