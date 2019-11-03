Mick Foley and Booker T among WWE stars appearing at Gliderdrome event... headlined by Boston’s Dale Broughton

Four WWE superstars will be in attendance for a wrestling event at Boston’s Gliderdrome - headlined by home-town grappler Dale Broughton.

Mick Foley - who also wrestled as Mankind, Dude Love and Cactus Jack - will be joined by Booker T, Billy Gunn and James Storm for a meet and greet at the venue on Sunday, December 1.

But inside the squared circle, Boston favourite Broughton will meet Ricky Knight - the dad of pro wrestler Paige - in a grudge match.

The WAW UK event begins at 7pm and tickets, costing £10, will be available by calling 07768 528 301 or 07540 249 670.