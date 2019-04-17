Mickie claims top spot in Ledbury

Mickie Simpson took first place in his second grasstrack meeting of the season.

The Wrangle teenager travelled to to Ledbury in Herefordshire.

Mickie finished second to Jake Mulford in his first race, battling with Cameron Taylor for the spot.

His second race saw the same result as he moved closer to Jake.

The third race of the day saw Mickie claim his only heat win as Jake’s bike broke down after just one lap.

The final race saw Mickie again finish second after battling with Cameron, but he did enough to clock up the most points over the day.

This weekend Mickie will be racing at Tallington on Easter Sunday.