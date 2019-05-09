Mickie returns to Young Lions action

Mickie Simpson began his 2019 British Young Lions Championship campaign, claiming fourth place overall.

It was the Wrangle speedway youngster’s first ride at Ipswich on Monday, a tricky track with long straights and tight corners.

Just four weeks after crashing and being run over, Mickie was keen to come through unscathed.

Against tough opposition, he claimed two thirds, a fourth and a second in his four heats, enough points to take a spot in the final.

After a poor start one of his rivals came off, meaning Mickie had to lay the bike down to avoid hitting the stricken rider, resulting in a damaged exhaust and snapped front mudguard.

The re-run saw Mickie ride his number two bike and, after a poor start, he rode round to finish fourth.

Although disapointed as he knows he could have rode faster, he was pleased to learn some lessons in his style and to gain valuable track time and finish unscathed.

On Friday Mickie travels to Peterborough for the second round of the Young Lions Championship before a quick nip home to swap bikes to return to grasstrack action on Sunday at Wood Walton.