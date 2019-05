On a cold Bank Holiday Monday, 12 mixed pairs contested the Maple Trophy at Boston Golf Club last week.

This betterball stableford saw Ian Taylor and Ruth Simpson triump with a superb 43 points.

Captain Philip Sale and Kath Yates were runners-up.

They returned a score of 40 points.

Third position went to Gary Frost and Katie Price with 37 points, claiming their position on countback.

Pictured are the winners Taylor and Simpson with their trophy.