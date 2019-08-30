Mixed success on scorching day

Russ Delahoy, Jim Black, Janet Read and Jennifer Geeson won the Bank Holiday Mixed competition, played in scorching conditions at Boston Golf Club.

The full handicap stableford competition saw the best lady and best gent score on each hole.

Lady Captain Pam Clare with Janet Read, Lynn Worthington and Anita Pritchard.

The winning team carded a magnificent score of 90 stableford points.

Five points behind were the team of Captain Phil Sale, Gerald Clare, Lady Captain Pam Clare and Kath Yates.

In third position were Dave Worthington, Ed Markham, Lynn Worthington and Jean Markham, with 83 points.

The Ladies’ section played a Pink Ball competition last Wednesday.

The stableford format, played over 18 hole, sees the pink ball scoring double.

Each team member takes it in turn to use the ball, while their teammates also score.

The winning team were Janet Read, Lynn Worthington and Anita Pritchard with a score of 91. The runners-up were Lady Captain Pam Clare, Jane Cowen and Chris Needham with 85 points.