Monster mash for triathletes

Boston Triathlon Club members competed at the Monster Mojito at Peterborough Rowing Lake, a 1.5k swim around the rowing lake followed by a fast 38k bike loop and 10k run through Nene Park.

Cold hands and feet may have slowed his transition from swim to bike, but he still managed a PB on both the bike and run legs, clocking 2:22.46 for 15th in the male 30-34 category.

Luke Crossland.

At the Grafham Water Standard Distance Triathlon in Cambridgeshire, the first UK ITU Standard Distance Qualifier of the season, was a shortened swim of 1k followed by a 37k bike and 10k run.

Ben Marsters finished 18th in the male 30-34 section (2:06.00), with Chris Firth 26th in the male 40-44 (2:11.42) and Charles Roberts 25th in the male 55-59 category (2:51.25).