Monster mash for triathletes

Ben Marsters, Charles Roberts and Chris Firth competed at Grafham Water.
Ben Marsters, Charles Roberts and Chris Firth competed at Grafham Water.

Boston Triathlon Club members competed at the Monster Mojito at Peterborough Rowing Lake, a 1.5k swim around the rowing lake followed by a fast 38k bike loop and 10k run through Nene Park.

Cold hands and feet may have slowed his transition from swim to bike, but he still managed a PB on both the bike and run legs, clocking 2:22.46 for 15th in the male 30-34 category.

Luke Crossland. _ZANULYURt_vGUk-SG1R

Luke Crossland. _ZANULYURt_vGUk-SG1R

At the Grafham Water Standard Distance Triathlon in Cambridgeshire, the first UK ITU Standard Distance Qualifier of the season, was a shortened swim of 1k followed by a 37k bike and 10k run.

Ben Marsters finished 18th in the male 30-34 section (2:06.00), with Chris Firth 26th in the male 40-44 (2:11.42) and Charles Roberts 25th in the male 55-59 category (2:51.25).