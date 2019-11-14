MoRunning, no problems for Boston Community Runners' Beth

Boston Runners at Wisbech.

Beth ran the MoRunning 5k event in 28 mins 39 secs and was the fifth female finisher.

Sarah-Jane Eggleton travelled to Yorkshire to take on the SVN Armistice Day Challenge.

Beth Lines at the MoRunning event,

The event had a six-hour time limit for competitors to run as many, or as few, laps as they wanted.

The course started from the village hall in Penistone Inn in a 6.55-mile loop along the Trans Pennine Trail, allowing the runners to take breaks if needed during their challenge.

It was all off-road, but on a good surface.

Sarah-Jane had gone with good friend Kerry Hudson and both achieved their targets by covering a full marathon distance within the time frame.

Sarah-Jane clocked 5 hrs 31 mins 00 secs.

Sunday saw the third running of the George Munday 10k at Leverington, near Wisbech.

The event was hosted by Three Counties Running Club.

Beckie Dawson was the first lady back in a new PB time of 41 mins 15 secs.

This also broke the course record for the ladies, giving Beckie a bonus prize.

Steven Roberts (43.27) was 29th overall as he took the trophy for the men’s Vets 55 class.

Other Boston runners were: Adrian Carder (49.27), Steve Hubbard (54.53), Neil Goodwin (57.17), Dawn Cobb (59.07 PB), Sarah Burton (1:01.45 PB), Jackie Hallett (1:04.10), Samantha Cross (1:06.44).